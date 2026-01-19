Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 to GBX 600 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 539 to GBX 542 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 604.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PNN stock traded up GBX 10.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 555.50. 1,068,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,175. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 383 and a 1-year high of GBX 605.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 502.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect that Pennon Group will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pennon Group news, insider David Sproul purchased 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 536 per share, for a total transaction of £24,843.60. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues.

We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

