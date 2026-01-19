XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,048 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,512.67.

LON:XPP traded up GBX 106.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,011.05. The company had a trading volume of 552,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,774. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 600 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,370. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 910.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 925.11.

In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904, for a total value of £27,138.08. Also, insider Daniel Shook acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,038 per share, with a total value of £7,971.84. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

