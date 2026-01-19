DCC’s (DCC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,708 target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,635 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,700 target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,873.83.

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 71.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,418. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,806.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,793.66. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,188 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,625.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

