M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 174 target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 220 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of M&C Saatchi to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 185 to GBX 115 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&C Saatchi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.25.

LON SAA traded up GBX 4 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 129. The stock had a trading volume of 63,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,163. The stock has a market cap of £156.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.27. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 100.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.53.

In other news, insider Zaid Al-Qassab purchased 79,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £99,987.50. Insiders own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

