Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 290 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 354 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF Price Performance

GRPZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (GRPZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks that exhibit quality and value characteristics. GRPZ was launched on Mar 27, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

