Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,308,803 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 24,859,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,258,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

NYSE YMM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 10,658,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.22. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

