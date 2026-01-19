Cadence Opportunities Fund (ASX:CDO) Insider Jolanta Masojada Acquires 15,000 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Jolanta Masojada acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.10 per share, with a total value of A$31,530.00.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile
