Cadence Opportunities Fund (ASX:CDO) Insider Jolanta Masojada Acquires 15,000 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Jolanta Masojada acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.10 per share, with a total value of A$31,530.00.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Cadence Opportunities Fund alerts:

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.