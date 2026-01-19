Insider Buying: Legacy Minerals (ASX:LGM) Insider Acquires A$144,388.02 in Stock

Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited (ASX:LGM – Get Free Report) insider David Carland acquired 627,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$144,388.02.

The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of -0.03.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper projects in Australia. It owns granted and pending exploration licence applications comprising eight projects that covers an area of 2,690 square kilometers located in Lachlan Fold Belt and New England Fold Belt, New South Wales. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

