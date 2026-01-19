Insider Buying: Legacy Minerals (ASX:LGM) Insider Acquires A$144,388.02 in Stock

Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited (ASX:LGM – Get Free Report) insider David Carland acquired 627,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$144,388.02.
The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of -0.03.
