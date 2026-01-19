Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 32.0% in December

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,630 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 49,723 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 78,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

EVGN stock remained flat at $1.05 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 75.09% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Evogene worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the use of computational and predictive biology technologies to design and develop novel products for agriculture and human health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, the company has built a proprietary computational platform that integrates genomics, machine learning and data analytics to identify gene targets and biological traits. Evogene’s platform serves as the backbone for its research and development efforts, enabling the discovery of enhanced crop traits, microbial solutions and microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the agricultural sector, Evogene applies its platform to improve crop performance across a range of parameters, including yield enhancement, stress tolerance and resistance to pests and pathogens.

