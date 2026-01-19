Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 656,456 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 804,705 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 372,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zhihu Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. 426,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $322.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhihu in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhihu stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu is China’s leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.

The company’s core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.

