Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 635,263 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 779,779 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,797,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,797,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,064,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209,215.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 935,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 935,195 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 910,577 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,191,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,191,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.41. 1,453,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $23.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

