Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $11,068,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4%

ABT stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.