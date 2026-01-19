Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after acquiring an additional 285,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CocaCola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after buying an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $303.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.966-2.966 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.