Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Hits $2.81 Thousand

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $68.91 million and approximately $2.81 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00081179 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07415787 USD and is down -15.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,651.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.