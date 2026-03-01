STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $100.53 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, STP has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $100.53 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is www.awenetwork.ai/blog. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. STP’s official website is www.awenetwork.ai.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.05270002 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $5,702,024.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

