Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 154,405 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 194,847 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHT. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 730.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $289.71 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

