Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 144,366 shares during the period. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $32.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

