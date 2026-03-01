Gearbox Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $71.11 Thousand (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $71.11 thousand worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00038652 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $71,020.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

