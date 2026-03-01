Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,742,245 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 283,767,437.5091648 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.08620252 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $3,584,312.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

