SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,885 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 2.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $50,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after buying an additional 622,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.54 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

