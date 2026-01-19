Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,067 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $289,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,323 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606,522 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,378,000 after purchasing an additional 213,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,049,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,200,000 after buying an additional 294,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $128.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

