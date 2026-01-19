Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 10,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE SCHW opened at $103.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

