Tradewinds LLC. Takes $3.69 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $646.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $655.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.