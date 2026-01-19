Stenger Family Office LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 45.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.17.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $380.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.83 and its 200 day moving average is $378.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

