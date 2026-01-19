Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $49.32 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

