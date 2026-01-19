Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,820,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,665 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $328.41 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.39. The company has a market cap of $598.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,289. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.