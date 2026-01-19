Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Rises By 36.5%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 91,048 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 66,708 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Auddia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Auddia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Auddia in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Auddia Stock Down 7.4%

AUUD stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) develops and markets patented audio solutions that transform how live and recorded content is distributed and accessed. Through its subsidiaries AudioFetch and Podscribe, the company offers plug-and-play hardware and software for venues such as restaurants, fitness centers, and corporate waiting areas to stream live radio and other audio channels directly to patrons’ smartphones. In parallel, Auddia’s automated speech-to-text technology powers real-time closed captioning for live radio broadcasts and on-demand transcription services for podcast publishers.

The AudioFetch platform, integrated into venue networks, captures local audio feeds and delivers them via a branded mobile app or web portal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.