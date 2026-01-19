Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Stock Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.45% of MKS worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 267,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 63.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in MKS by 265.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MKS Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MKS stock opened at $203.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $211.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MKS from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

