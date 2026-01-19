Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 673,388 Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 673,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.39% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $150,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE PBI opened at $10.52 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PBI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

