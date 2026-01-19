90,000 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,391,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 298,895 shares of company stock worth $67,111,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $239.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

