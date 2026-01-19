Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Holdings in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,900,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 2.25% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Patria Investments stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE: PAX) is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria’s investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company’s core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

