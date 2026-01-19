Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 487,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

VSH opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.18%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

