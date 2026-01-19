Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ball worth $28,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Ball by 26.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on Ball and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Ball Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BALL opened at $56.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

