Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $432.25 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734,126 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 8.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 1.21% of CoStar Group worth $432,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3,046.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.