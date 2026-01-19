Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,344,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $931,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,663,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,935,000 after purchasing an additional 263,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.48.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

