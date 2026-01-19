Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 207,143 Shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF $NBCM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,143 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 38.59% of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF worth $108,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBCM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 52,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA NBCM opened at $23.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $26.40.
Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Profile
The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments. NBCM was launched on Aug 27, 2012 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.
