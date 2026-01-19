Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 207,143 Shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF $NBCM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,143 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 38.59% of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF worth $108,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBCM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 52,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NBCM opened at $23.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments. NBCM was launched on Aug 27, 2012 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.