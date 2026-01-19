NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $25.79 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $944.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $877.39 and a 200-day moving average of $791.97. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $950.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,083.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $977.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $946.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.