Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $126.34 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $126,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 96.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,974,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.88.
McDonald’s Stock Performance
MCD opened at $307.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $278.73 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.76 and a 200 day moving average of $305.56. The firm has a market cap of $219.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.
Insider Transactions at McDonald’s
In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,142 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,169. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
