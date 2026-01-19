Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,367 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $122,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $63.19 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

