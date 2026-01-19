Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $101,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $99.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.