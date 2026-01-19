NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dave Filoni named Disney’s new Star Wars chief — a widely respected creative with success on The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, which investors view as a catalyst for better-managed Star Wars IP and streaming/merchandising upside. Disney Picks a New Star Wars Chief

Dave Filoni named Disney’s new Star Wars chief — a widely respected creative with success on The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, which investors view as a catalyst for better-managed Star Wars IP and streaming/merchandising upside. Positive Sentiment: Disney creates a unified marketing unit and named Asad Ayaz as first-ever Chief Marketing & Brand Officer — a move aimed at improving cohesion, ad efficiency and cross?divisional promotion that could help content monetization and park/studio marketing ROI. Disney streamlines marketing into one unit

Disney creates a unified marketing unit and named Asad Ayaz as first-ever Chief Marketing & Brand Officer — a move aimed at improving cohesion, ad efficiency and cross?divisional promotion that could help content monetization and park/studio marketing ROI. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus still leans constructive — a recent roundup shows a “moderate buy” consensus and some analysts retain buy ratings, providing analyst support beneath the shares. Consensus Recommendation

Brokerage consensus still leans constructive — a recent roundup shows a “moderate buy” consensus and some analysts retain buy ratings, providing analyst support beneath the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Park and consumer updates (new attractions, pricing and visitor guides) keep engagement positive for experiences but are routine and unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. 8 Big Things Changing at Disney World

Park and consumer updates (new attractions, pricing and visitor guides) keep engagement positive for experiences but are routine and unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Kathleen Kennedy steps down from Lucasfilm — an important leadership change that is partially offset by Disney installing a high?profile successor; watch for how this transition is managed operationally. Kathleen Kennedy steps down

Kathleen Kennedy steps down from Lucasfilm — an important leadership change that is partially offset by Disney installing a high?profile successor; watch for how this transition is managed operationally. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target from $145 to $140 (still a Buy) — the cut narrows analyst upside and likely weighed on sentiment even though the rating was maintained. Citigroup price target cut

Citigroup trimmed its price target from $145 to $140 (still a Buy) — the cut narrows analyst upside and likely weighed on sentiment even though the rating was maintained. Negative Sentiment: Feature pieces highlight the stock’s sluggish performance and risks to CEO Bob Iger’s legacy — narratives about underperformance, streaming profitability and investor patience can amplify downside pressure. Disney’s sluggish stock threatens Iger’s legacy

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $111.35 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

