Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $232.24 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,150 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $232,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whelan Financial increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $305.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.40. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

