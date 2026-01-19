Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 103,303 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $217,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Nestegg Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

