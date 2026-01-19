Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $970.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.94% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $970,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

