Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,521 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $257,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

