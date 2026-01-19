North Ground Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. $ZTR

North Ground Capital raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 121.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,500 shares during the period. Virtus Total Return Fund makes up about 4.8% of North Ground Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Ground Capital owned 2.15% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.

Virtus Total Return Fund, Inc (NYSE: ZTR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high total return with moderate income. The fund, which began operations in 2005, trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. ZTR offers investors access to a diversified mix of fixed-income and equity opportunities within a single vehicle.

To pursue its stated objective, the fund typically allocates across a broad range of asset classes, including corporate debt securities, high-yield bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

