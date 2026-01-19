Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,512 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 57.16% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $410,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $3,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $785.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology. DWAS was launched on Jul 19, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

