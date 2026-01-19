SFI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,807 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

