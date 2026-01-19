Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $146.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $147.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

