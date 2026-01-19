Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,338,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $144.93 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

